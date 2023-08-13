(WHTM) – Students heading back to school were able to get a free backpack today thanks to a group called “LoveWorks91.”

Volunteers filled the backpacks with school supplies and also handed out free clothing at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township this afternoon.

The organizer says that all of this is done with the hopes of making going back to class a little bit easier.

Toyia Baltimore of LoveWorks91 said, “It makes it easier to know that they can come get a book bag, check this off their list and they don’t have to worry about it, but the main thing I always wanna show – it’s not even just the book bag – it’s the love.”

There was also a free raffle for parents to take part in.