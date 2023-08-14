LETTERKENNY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Patuxent River Naval Air Station is advising residents around Franklin County that there will be nighttime flights taking place between Aug. 15 and Sept. 29.

These flights will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. in the areas of Letterkenny, Pennsylvania, and Berkley Springs, West Virginia

The base says that pilots have been instructed to fly at the lowest altitude before midnight if possible.

Residents are reminded that many factors can shift the timing of these flights. These flights are also done in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations.

For more information regarding this event, you are asked to call 1-866-819-9028.