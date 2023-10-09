LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Fire Company’s firefighters are teaching essential fire prevention tips in line with this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU!”

Within the station’s kitchen, firefighters teach the essential fire prevention and safety tips necessary to prevent a cooking-related fire or injury. Firefighters also use a fire safety trailer for fire prevention and fire safety demonstrations, such as extinguishing a grease fire.

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ for more than 100 years, has announced “Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention!” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire officials say this year’s focus on cooking safety works to educate the public about simple but important steps they can take to help reduce the risk of fire when cooking at home, keeping themselves and those around them safe.