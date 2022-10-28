LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County has been sentenced to a state prison on Oct. 25 for a domestic violence incident that occurred in November of 2021.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced 38-year-old David Peffley Jr. after he pleaded to one count of aggravated assault on Aug 24, 2022.

The release from the district attorney’s office states that the charge arises from an incident in November of 2021 when Peffley Jr. slammed the victim’s head into a wall multiple times and punched her in the face with a closed fist.

The victim lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital, the release noted. As a result of the attack, the victim suffered an orbital fracture and permanent damage to the eye.

“This victim’s experience, fears, and pain are not unique. Every day someone else, even here in Cumberland County, is being physically abused by an abusive spouse, partner, or significant other. It takes incredible strength for a victim, like a woman, in this case, to stand up to stop this cycle of abuse. I want victims of domestic abuse to know that they are not alone. The District Attorney’s Office, along with other local agencies, is here, ready and eager to help victims escape their abuse.,” District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Judd. The affiant was Officer Bryan Rennie of the Lower Allen Police Department.