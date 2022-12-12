LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console, as well as one controller.

According to police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police were dispatched to a non-active burglary in the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue in Lemoyne.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met with the victim at her apartment. The victim explained that she left her apartment at around 5:30 p.m. and returned home around 11 p.m. When she arrived back at her apartment, she discovered that her PlayStation 5 console and one controller, valued at $749, were missing, police say.

According to police, the victim said that the residence was locked while she was away, and the video game console was missing from an entertainment center underneath her television when she returned.

Police say that the point of entry for the suspect, who was identified as Eric L. Turner, was the front window, which had been left unsecured. A palm print was found on the lower windowpane and two footprints were observed on the windowsill.

Police discovered that the stolen PlayStation 5 was allegedly sold to a pawn shop by Turner. While he was at the pawnshop, Turner reportedly was wearing a pair of Champion Hero sandals that matched the shoe prints that were observed on the windowsill at the crime scene.

Charges were filed and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Dec. 9, 2022, Turner was arrested on his warrant and charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

According to court records, Turner’s bail was set at $2,500.