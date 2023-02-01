DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School’s Field Hockey team took a victory lap today.

The Dauphin County Commissioners honored the team for winning the PIAA 3A championship, in which they defeated Wilson in overtime.

It was Lower Dauphin’s third trip to the championship game, but their first time winning.

“I think it’s the fact that we were so close that we all just had the motivation to finish it out,” said Maddy Weaver, a senior on the field hockey team.

“Their quote this year was to stay hungry, and they stayed hungry throughout the whole season and it paid off,” said coach Linda Kreiser.

Coach Kreiser is a legend with the field hockey team, winning the team its seventh state championship title.