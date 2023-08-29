DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Lower Dauphin School District has named its new superintendent following the resignation of the district’s last superintendent Rob Schultz in April.

On Monday, the district approved a five-year contract with Robert Gildea, who will start in the position on or before November 27, 2023

“It is truly an honor to be chosen by the Lower Dauphin Board of School Directors to lead what, in my view, is an amazing school district!” Gildea said. “I am looking forward to becoming part of the community and getting to know the students, teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, and community supporters.”

Gidea will be Lower Dauphin’s sixth superintendent since the district’s founding in the 1960s.

“With everyone I have had the pleasure of meeting through the selection process, there is a common theme – a strong sense of school and community pride. I am looking forward to building upon the great things that are happening here to ensure every student is empowered with the skills needed to successfully pursue his/her chosen path in life.”

Previously, Gildea served as superintendent of school in the Hollidaysburg Area School District since 2013. He was also the Cyber Academy Director and Athletic Director in Hollidaysburg Area School District from 2012-13 and was an elementary school principal from 2000-2012.

Before that, Gildea also served as an elementary school teacher in Hollidaysburg in grades 3 and 5 from 1990-2000.

“I feel the most critical attribute of a leader is the willingness and desire to invest in the community that he/she serves. People want to follow a leader who they know and trust,” he said. “In order to build that trust, it is imperative to build relationships with all constituents. I have used that social capital over the past ten years to navigate challenging financial and political times within my former school district, no different than the challenges many districts have faced.”

Gildea is a native of Hollidaysburg and an alumnus of Hollidaysburg Area High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree and elementary principal certification from Saint Francis University, and a doctor of education in administrative leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania which he earned in 2012.