LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township Police say they’re investigating a disturbance involving a firearm on Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to the 5800 block of Mayfair Drive for a reported active disturbance around 5:30 p.m. on January 28.

Officers identified the involved parties and are actively investigating the incident.

Police say there is currently no danger to the public and additional information will be released when the investigation is completed.