LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 previously reported on the Lower Paxton Township Police Department asking for windows and doors to use in training. Well, a large donation arrived today!

MI Windows and Doors heard about the department’s need and donated thousands of dollars worth of windows and doors made of various materials from their manufacturing plant in Hegins, Schuylkill County.

The doors and windows will be used to train officers on firing weapons through different objects.

“We have tempered glass, which is just like a car glass almost. Then we have regular plate glass windows and we actually have a steel door there too,” said Greg Scheidler of MI Windows and Doors.

“This kind of thing where we have multiple windows that are in good condition and are the same, that we can try different angles and things, and have it repeatable with the same windows, which is just great. We wouldn’t be able to do without MI,” said Corporal Walt Cook of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

MI Windows and Doors recently moved its headquarters to Harrisburg.