LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new deputy fire chief in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Brett Graham will now report to the Director of Public Safety Adam Kosheba. Graham’s role is to support the township’s three volunteer-run fire stations.

Graham will respond to calls and support volunteer fire crews by managing incidents.

“One of the other things I am working on and that I am tasked with is bringing the three fire companies closer together to improve communication, developing township-wide policies so that so that everyone is working on the same sheet of music to improve service. This is the ultimate goal,” said Graham.

Graham has over two decades of experience working as a firefighter in York County. Graham started as a volunteer firefighter at 14 years old in Lancaster County.