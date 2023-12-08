LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteer firefighter departments have been dealing with staffing issues for years. That is why Lower Paxton Township is launching a stipend program to boost staffing.

Lower Paxton Township’s fire departments are 100% volunteer, but as the township’s population grows, so does the volume of fire calls. Officials say this stipend program helps make sure all those calls are answered as quickly as possible.

“There’s been a decline over time, but it’s been a drastic decline,” Lower Paxton Deputy Fire Chief Brett Graham said. “There is a volunteer crisis, you know, across the state and across the nation, and we’re not exempt from that.”

It is an issue Graham has been watching for years.

“Our call volume has multiplied [exponentially] over the years. It’s just becoming more and more difficult for people to volunteer their time,” he said.

Now, the township is doing something about it, launching a stipend program. They are starting with a vision for five years to see how it works.

“It’s hoping to fill some gaps where we’re experiencing some staffing challenges,” Graham said.

Volunteer firefighters will get a fee for picking up shifts. The fee varies based on how many hours their shift is, and they could make up to $14,000 a year. They also do not have to live in Lower Paxton, so officials hope they can attract firefighters from across the Midstate.

“Travel here, spend 12 hours in the fire station and then go back home. So it’s a win-win for everybody,” Graham said.

The key issue, says Township Supervisor Robin Lindsey, is “public safety with our residents.”

Lindsey has a history with firefighting. Her father spent time as both a chief and fire marshal in the township, so she knows what volunteers have to juggle.

“Some of them have jobs. They have families,” she said.

Lindsey says the stipend program is a way to help the firefighters and the community without a major cost to taxpayers, and she says it is working.

“When that fire call comes into 911, we want them out the door immediately. And with this stipend program, this is exactly what is happening,” she said.

Lindsey said the township does not have the funding for a career fire company right now. That is why they are starting with the five-year stipend program, but it is something she said the board will consider down the road.