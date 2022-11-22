LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, several vehicles were broken into at George Park in Lower Paxton Township. The suspect was later seen using a stolen card at Walmart.

Lower Paxton Township Police were dispatched to George Park on Nov. 13 for several vehicle break-ins.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect, who was seen using a stolen card from one of the vehicles at the Walmart located on Grayson Road, police say.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact Lower Paxton Police by calling 717-657-5656 and refer to case LP-22-028570.