LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Some customers in Lower Paxton Township may notice discolored water Friday morning after another water main break.

The break happened Thursday night at the corner of Linglestown and Colonial roads. Some neighbors reported low water pressure at the time.

Veolia says this is the same water main that broke last month at that very same intersection. The road was closed for weeks as crews continued their repairs.

Customers who notice discolored water should flush their cold taps until they run clear.

Veolia says the main has been repaired, but crews will need to return to the area for maintenance in the coming days, which will likely impact traffic.