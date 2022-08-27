LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested by Lower Paxton Township police for aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, an investigation into 29-year-old Devine Davis was started back on Aug. 18. On that date at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Wynnewood Road for a man seen running through the complex, carrying an infant and screaming.

Because of the investigation, on Friday, Aug. 26, Davis was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

Davis was arraigned and bail was denied due to the seriousness of the offenses. He is currently incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing