HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Luke Bryan will bring the “Country On Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium tonight.

The tour will feature artists like Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

Bryan’s last album, “Born Here Lives Heres Die Here,” dropped in 2020 but he has released singles and EPs since, including his latest EP “Summertime” which includes six songs from past albums:

Waves

Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset

Light It Up

That’s My Kind of Night

I Don’t Want This Night to End

Play it Again

General parking for the concert will be in the field parking area across Hersheypark Drive and all accessible parking is available at the main complex entrance to Hersheypark’s parking lot.

According to the Hershey Entertainment website, the following items will not be permitted into Hersheypark Stadium: “Any bags larger than 5” x 8” x 1”, selfie-sticks, coolers, inflatable items, beach balls, laser pointers, signs, banners, flags, umbrellas, glow sticks, spike jewelry, wallet chains, weapons of any kind, aerosol cans, lawn chairs, outside food and beverages (to include alcoholic beverages), illegal substances, and video or audio recording devices. Hershey Entertainment & Resorts reserves the right to stop all items from entering Hersheypark Stadium that could pose a risk to public safety.”

More information about parking and Hersheypark Stadium can be found on the Hershey Entertainment website.

Tickets are still available for the event here.

The tour returns to Pennsylvania on August 19 in Pittsburgh.