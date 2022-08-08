WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28.

Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer “bounce back” had been taken apart and was scheduled to be removed by authorized people.

When the authorized owner arrived to pick up the lumber, it was gone, police say. They report that the lumber was valued at $1,350.

Surveillance video from July 28 showed people removing the lumber from the property. Police say they were driving a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a small trailer and a gray Ford Escape.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stolen lumber to contact Officer Mitch Naumann at 717-733-0965 or leave a tip on the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department website.