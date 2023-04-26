DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 67-year-old Lykens man, who has been previously convicted of rape and indecent assault, was convicted on April 26, 2023, by a Dauphin County jury of several sex crimes against children, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says.

Thomas Fornwald was convicted of two counts of indecent assault of a child less than 13 years of age, one count of indecent assault of a child less than 16 years of age, three counts of corruption of minors, and three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to the DA’s office.

The investigation and court hearing were related to multiple assaults that took place in Fornwald’s home between 2016 and December 2018.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Katie L. Adam prosecuted the case, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is pushing for mandatory life sentences due to Fornwald’s repeated offenses.

Corporal Hilary Faust and Trooper David Humphreys of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the cases.