YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ma & Pa Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks, Pa. announced that they will be hosting a new family fun event this weekend.

According to Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, for the first time ever they will be hosting a new event called “I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream!”, which will be an ice cream social and teddy bear picnic held at the A.M Grove general store.

For $5, guests can get a bowl of ice cream and an uniced cupcake for children and adults to frost and decorate with over a dozen different toppings to choose from. The price drops to $4 if guests purchase a train ticket as well.

“There will be family games, music, a play parachute for kids, corn hole and tic tac toe bean bag toss, as well as some vintage toys including pick-up sticks, Lincoln Logs, erector sets, and paper

dolls. It’s just an old-fashioned – take it easy and relax in the yard while eating ice cream and cake – kind of day,” Organizer Becky Pfeiffer said.

Ice cream and railroads may seem like an odd combination, but according to the Society President Craig Sansonetti, more than 100 years ago, ice cream was produced at Muddy Creek Forks, Pa., and was then chilled using ice blocks that were cut from the neighboring mill pond during the winter months. The A.M Grove general store would then supply ice cream for different events in the area and they also had an ice cream parlor that they kept in their cool basement.

In addition to ice cream and the picnic, guests will be able to visit the grain elevator at the Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills. Additionally, 45-minute Motorcar train excursions will be available to ride from 1:15 until 4:15, with new trains coming every 45 minutes.

The train excursion costs $10 for adults, $7 for children (3-12), and is free for children under 3, according to Ma & Pa Railroad.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road. For more information on other special events, you can visit their website by clicking here.