DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major bridge preservation project is set to resume beginning on Monday, March 27 in Susquehanna Township.

The project includes multiple bridges and ramps on Interstate 81 and Route 22 in the City of Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township.

On Monday, March 27, the contractor will begin stage two of the project. This work will include painting the bridge carrying traffic from eastbound Route 22/322 to northbound I-81 (Ramp C) and the bridge carrying westbound Route 22/322 over I-81.

Courtesy of PennDOT

The work for the project will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contractor will also replace the expansion bearing on the abutments of the bridge, carrying westbound Route 22/322 over I-81. This will consist of jacking the superstructure, performing concrete repairs on the pedestals, and placing new bearings.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 27, 2023. If there is a need to impede traffic, it will happen over the overnight hours.