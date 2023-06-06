CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chick-fil-A recently unveiled plans to reconstruct portions of their Borough of Chambersburg location.

According to Deputy Manager for the Borough of Chambersburg Phil Wolgemuth, Chick-fil-A submitted Land Development Plans back on May 16, 2023, that outline a plan to reconfigure their drive-thru.

Specifically, the Land Development Plan shows plans to expand this Chick-fil-A restaurant’s drive-thru by adding a second lane. Additionally, these plans outline the addition of canopies, which will be installed over the new drive-thru lanes.

Moving forward, the proposed Land Development Plan must be reviewed and recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and then approved by Town Council. According to Wolgemuth, the plan must then be recorded with the Franklin County Register and Recorder, which will take place no later than 90 days from their Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on June 6, 2023.

Once the plan is recorded and approved, Chick-fil-A will then need to secure a Land Use Permit from the Borough of Chambersburg, followed by a Uniform Construction Code Permit from the Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance.

It should be noted that currently, no Borough-street detours have been requested for the new improvement project, so traffic is not anticipated to be affected by future construction at this time.

It is still unknown when this project will break ground and when it is anticipated to be completed. It is also unknown if Chick-fil-A will need to close this location during construction.

abc27 News reached out to Chick-fil-A but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.