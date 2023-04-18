BERWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A major crash involving multiple trucks has closed a road in Adams County.

According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes on PA 194 at Mill Race Road in both directions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to United Hook & Ladder Company #33, around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday units were dispatched to an accident near Meadowbrook Auto Sales for an accident with entrapment.

The fire company says two vehicles were involved and extrication was performed by removing the driver’s door and performing a dash/steering column lift.

The crash appeared to have involved an enterprise rental truck and a flatbed truck that sustained significant damage to its cab.

The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.