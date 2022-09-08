YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed.

One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood.

“It’s a very advanced intervention, and during the pandemic, we not only supported individuals throughout the commonwealth, but through Maryland and other states would, you know, ask to transfer patients,” said Vicky Diamond, senior vice-president at WellSpan Health Central Region.

WellSpan leaders say the expansion will create 500 new jobs, and is expected to be complete in two to three years.