DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man is facing charges after police say he hit a woman with his vehicle and pointed a gun at another man in a Dauphin County grocery store parking lot.

The two were just standing in the parking lot at the Giant along Union Deposit Road when Howard Nash, 39, of Harrisburg, allegedly pulled his pistol out and threatened them, Lower Paxton Township Police said.

According to the criminal complaint, Nash pointed the gun in the man’s face, sometime around 2 a.m. after he pulled into the Giant on Thursday, Aug. 31. The woman managed to get in between them and Nash allegedly then “went after” the man, police said.

Nash ended up crashing into the woman while driving his vehicle in the parking lot, police said, and the woman was thrown over the hood from the impact.

After hitting the woman with his vehicle, the complaint states that Nash got out and pointed his gun back at the two again.

It was noted by police in the complaint that Nash caused about $800 worth of damage to the man’s vehicle with rocks and by kicking it.

Nash faces numerous charges that include a felony count of aggravated assault — attempt to cause or cause significant bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person and criminal mischief — tampering with property.

Nash is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison on $175,000 cash bail and he awaits a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Sept. 20.