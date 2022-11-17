LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman.

On November 12 officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.

Police say Elijah Jennings and the woman were driving to Maryland when he allegedly backhanded her in the face, tried to take her phone, and slammed her face into the window.

After stopping at the Sheetz the woman ran into the bathroom where he allegedly kicked in the door. He proceeded to allegedly choke her and say he wanted to kill her.

After viewing Sheetz’s surveillance video, it was found that he arrived in a tan Chevrolet Suburban bearing Pennsylvania registration LYV-6790. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.