ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is in custody after a car was stolen and set on fire at a golf course in Adams County, according to State Police.

Roger Morrison Jr., 38, of New Oxford, was charged after a stolen 2015 Mercedes-Benz was intentionally set on fire at the Bridges Golf Course in Berwick Township on Saturday, June 3, State Police out of Gettysburg said.

The United Hook and Ladder Fire Company, along with troopers, were dispatched to the golf course for a reported fire just after 5 a.m. After arriving, troopers said that they discovered the Mercedes-Benz on fire in the golf cart lane.

A fire marshal was able to determine that the car was intentionally set ablaze, troopers said. The Mercedes-Benz was also reported stolen out of an attached garage in Perry County.

Morrison is charged with two felonies, including reckless burning and receiving stolen property. He was taken to Adams County Prison after being unable to post $7,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

State Police say they are also looking for a woman and a man for their involvement in the incident.