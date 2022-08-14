MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Millersburg, Dauphin County was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Aug. 10.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troop[ers responded to the Millersburg Borough building on Aug. 11 at around 1 p.m. for a report of a nonactive domestic incident.

The victim stated that at around 10:30 p.m on Aug. 10, 23-year-old Brandon Strohm became engaged and grabbed the victim by the throat and neck. Strohm allegedly struck her multiple times with a fist in the rib cage, shoulder, and head. The victim displayed injuries that were consistent with being assaulted.

Strohm was taken into custody and then transported to the Dauphin County Judicial center on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, and harasment.

Bail was set at $25,000 and Strohm was taken to Dauphin County Prison.