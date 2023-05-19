(WHTM) — A 23-year-old New Jersey man was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly leading State Police on a high-speed chase exceeding speeds of 140 miles per hour, according to a police report.

State Police say a gray Hyundai Elantra, driven by Alix Eugene, passed a trooper while driving 142 miles per hour on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County and did not stop when the trooper attempted to pull the car over.

The chase, which lasted around eight miles, ended when State Police say the car tried to escape by swerving across two lanes into the Cumberland Valley Service Plaza. Troopers arrested Eugene without incident and he was taken to Cumberland County Prison.

Eugene is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, and speeding.