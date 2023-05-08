LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township arrested a man they say tried to assault and flee from an officer on Saturday, May 6.

According to police, around 6:15 p.m., they saw four dirt bikes driving west on Union Deposit Road. When the bikes slowed down at the intersection of Union Deposit Road and Interstate 83, a police officer attempted to stop and make contact with the riders.

They say the officer exited his car and gave commands to the riders to get off the bikes. That is when police say all riders attempted to escape.

One suspect, Curtis Jayron-Malik Sims, was caught after a struggle with the police officer.

According to police, while the officer was attempting to take Sims into custody, the other three individuals allegedly vandalized the officer’s police car and also encouraged Sims to get the officer’s firearm.

Sims was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Disarming Law Enforcement Officer

Criminal Mischief

Institutional Vandalism

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked – DUI Related

Operation on Streets and Highways

Unlawful Operate Snowmobile/ATV in Careless Way

Reckless Driving

Lower Paxton Police say Sims was arraigned and have been given $200,000 bail. Police also say they are looking for the identities of the other three suspects involved in the incident.