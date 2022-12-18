LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township have arrested a man they say has been involved in multiple thefts across several communities.

According to police, on Dec. 16, Lower Paxton Police Officers responded to the area of Claredon Street and Marblehead Street for an active theft from vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, 30-year-old Eddie Ortiz-Rievera, was taken into custody.

After further investigation, and in cooperation with other police agencies, it was discovered that Ortiz-Rivera had been a possible suspect involved in multiple thefts across several other jurisdictions in the area.

Ortiz-Rivera was charged with several crimes including theft from vehicles, false ID to law enforcement, fleeing police, and other offenses. He is currently being held at Dauphin County Prison.

There are currently several ongoing investigations regarding this incident. If you have any information that would assist Police in this matter, please contact the Dauphin County non-emergency line at 717-558-6900.