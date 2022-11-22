ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township.

According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound.

The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz, was traveling at speed exceeding 130 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the left and right shoulder.

A P.I.T. maneuver was executed by a Pennsylvania State Trooper, which disabled the vehicle.

The driver, identified by State Police as William Park of Burke, Virginia, was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, Park was charged with felonies for fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. He is facing additional charges for recklessly endangering others and traffic offenses.