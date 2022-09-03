CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who robbed a driver at gunpoint on Route 15 in Camp Hill was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1

According to Camp Hill Police, on Monday, July 25, Camp Hill Police received a report of a robbery that occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the same day. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Route 15 in the area of the Route 581 interchange when he was rear-ended.

Both drivers pulled off to the side of the road. The victim stated that the person who rear-ended him excited his vehicle pulled out a handgun, and demanded that the victim take him to his bank and withdraw $800 to give to him.

The victim complied and drove the man to his bank while another subject followed in the vehicle that had originally rear-ended the victim’s car.

While at the bank, both the victim and the suspect went inside and proceeded to withdraw the money. Afterward, the man drove off in the vehicle that he rear-ended the victim’s car with.

During the investigation into this case, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Junior Georges. An arrest warrant was issued, and Georges was taken into custody on the charges of robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful restraint, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Georges was taken to the Cumberland County Prison, where he was unable to post bail which has been set at $50,000. According to court documents, Georges’ preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Sept 8.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Cornelious at 717-737-1570 or scornelious@camphillpolice.org