LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police were dispatched to the first block of Conestoga Street around 7:55 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a gunshot being fired.

Officers didn’t find the suspect upon arrival, but Lancaster Police say video from the Lancaster Safety Coalition helped identify Doodley Charles, 18, as a suspect.

Police say officers located Charles near the 600 block of East Marion Street around 12:15 p.m. but that Charles fled from the officers.

Police set up a perimeter in response to prevent Charles from escaping further and found him hiding by an exterior basement door.

Police also found a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” after taking Charles into custody.

Charles is charged with multiple weapon-related offenses, as well as recklessly endangering another person for shooting into an occupied residence, according to police.