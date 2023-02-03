DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman.

Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, where they met the victim who stated she was watching a movie with Taylor Shupe when a fight broke out, per a police report.

Police say the victim reported Shup allegedly grabbed her by the neck, choking her repeatedly to the point where she could not breathe, all while demanding rent money.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Shupe then allegedly pushed the victim into a pile of items in the kitchen, then strangled her and made her fall again, police say.

The victim got her phone and texted a friend to pick her up, but Shupe would not let her according to the police report.

The victim was eventually able to leave and contact police.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Police say abrasions on the victim’s neck showed signs of strangulation. Officers went to the victim’s home where they discovered that a handgun, the victim’s wallet, and the victim’s ID were all missing.

Shupe is facing one charge of strangulation, receiving stolen property, simple assault, and harassment, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Shipe turned himself in and Pennsylvania State Police arrested him on Feb. 3.