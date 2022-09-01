SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that injured two children on Aug 11.

According to police, on Thursday, Aug.11 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a drive-by shooting of a residence. Once officers arrived, they found the two injured children and then evacuated the home. The children were transported to Hershey Medical Center.

An investigation was initiated, leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Darrell Henderson-Baylor who resides on Green Street in Harrisburg.

Henderson-Baylor was charged with multiple criminal offenses which include:

Criminal Attempt-Homicide,

Aggravated Assault

Terroristic Threats

Firearms Violations – Person Not to Possess

Unlawful Restraint

Kidnapping

Detectives from the Swatara Police Department continue to investigate this incident, are working with several cooperating witnesses, and expect additional arrests in the near future. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Pat Corkle can be reached at 717-564-2550.