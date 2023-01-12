SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

According to police, 60-year-old Elmer Ardinger contacted the victim and impersonated a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. According to the police, officers said Ardinger was upset over a misunderstanding.

Ardinger called himself “Trooper Ardinger” and threatened to come to the victim’s location to “take care of things” in his trooper vehicle, according to police.

Ardinger was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, and charged with one count of impersonating a public servant and one count of harassment, both of which are misdemeanors.