NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report.

Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.

The prescription Admasu used claimed he was from Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, and was allegedly written by a doctor in Washington D.C., according to police.

Due to the questionable prescription, police say the pharmacy told Admasu to come back in an hour to pick up the prescription while they called the police. Police also stated that Admasu did not return to the pharmacy on that day.

According to police, Admasu contacted Big Spring Pharmacy again on Oct. 13 to see if his prescription was ready, saying he would stop by later that day.

The pharmacy workers contacted the police when Admasu arrived at the pharmacy, where he was arrested by police.

Admasu was taken to Cumberland County Booking where his bail was set at $50,000.

Per a police statement, Admasu was charged with forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and other related charges.

Admasu will also face federal indictment from the Drug Enforcement Agency based off of his charges.