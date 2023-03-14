ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Adams County after a high speed chase involving State Police and a rare dog.

State Police say on March 1 at around 9:22 a.m. a 2014 Audi fled from a trooper making a traffic stop.

The Audi, which was allegedly driven by Cardaro Champ, took troopers on a nine-mile chase that exceeded speeds of 110 miles per hour while swerving through traffic.

State Police used spike strips to pop the tires, but the vehicle continued the chase, according to a police report.

Troopers used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the car, and say Champ tried to run away before he was arrested.

State Police searched the car where they found 24 pounds of marijuana, cash, and a rare “fluffy” French bulldog.

Champ is being charged with fleeing arrest, forgery, possession with intent to deliver, DUI, and other related charges.

Champ’s bail was set at $25,000, which was posted on March 9. His arraignment is scheduled for April 17.