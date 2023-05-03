Red and blue Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chambersburg Police Department, a 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will and strangling her.

Chambersburg Police allege that William Hettenschuller strangled the victim by putting his hands over her mouth while holding her against her will and grabbing her when she tried to leave on April 19.

Hettenschuller left the area before police arrived, but he was arrested on April 26.

Hettenschuller is being charged with strangulation and false imprisonment.