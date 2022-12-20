HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District is warning parents of an attempted luring on Tuesday reported by students.

According to district superintendent Eric Turman, two students reported that at approximately 8:50 a.m. near 15th and Sycamore streets, an older white man wearing a mask offered them a ride in his van.

The van was described as white in poor condition with no writing and no license plate.

The students arrived at Foose Elementary School safely and reported the incident. Harrisburg Police responded and received statements from the students regarding the incident.

“Please discuss with your children that they should never accept a ride from a stranger,” said Turman. “We will be sure to share this message with them, as well.”

A robocall message was also sent to parents to make sure they were aware of the incident.