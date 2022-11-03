GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg responded to a vehicle crash that turned into a violent home invasion and assault in Adams County.

On Nov. 3 at around 2:10 a.m., PSP Gettysburg was contacted regarding a single vehicle crash. Troopers say the driver of the 2017 Gray Hyundai Sonata then broke into a house and was possessing a knife.

A Trooper who responded made contact with the suspect, identified as Eddie Burnell Thomas Jr., inside the house. The Trooper says they gave Thomas verbal commands that Thomas ignored and led to him resisting arrest. The Trooper deployed a taser into Thomas’ back and attempted to handcuff him, but Thomas allegedly continued to resist.

State Police allege Thomas then began to fist fight both troopers in the front yard, punching the first trooper twice in the left side of the head, while the second Trooper was able to avoid injury. Thomas was taken to the ground by troopers where he allegedly kicked the first Trooper in the chest several times.

Troopers were finally able to gain control of Thomas after another Taser was used. State Police say Thomas also attempted to reach a Trooper’s service pistol.

While Thomas was in custody, a live 45 ACP round from the pistol was found in the area that the pistol had been laying.

The homeowners were interviewed after Thomas was taken into custody. Around 2 a.m., the homeowner said that the house lights went out. The homeowner went downstairs to see what had happened and heard Thomas knocking on the door, asking for help. The homeowner had his front door slightly opened because his dog had been let out and Thomas allegedly forced himself into the house.

The homeowner told State Police that Thomas allegedly punched them in the head three times, pushed him into furniture, grabbed his arm, and ripped the homeowner’s shirt off.

The second homeowner was able to get a neighbor, who came to help get Thomas out of the house. The first homeowner then deadbolted the front door, but Thomas broke down the door using his shoulder and reentered.

Thomas was charged with the following:

Burglary (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Disarming Law Enforcement Officer Without Lawful Authorization (Felony)

Simple Assault

Harassment

Aggravated Assault (Felony)

Criminal Trespassing

Criminal Mischief

Thomas, whose address is listed as Maryland, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 3.