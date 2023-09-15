HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after a man was assaulted and stabbed by a group earlier this year in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police say the victim was attacked by a group on Memorial Day and one of the suspects, identified as Dale Dean Jr., was allegedly punching the victim and preventing him from escaping on G Cloverly Road.

Surveillance video was able to capture the stabbing and on it, police wrote, Dean Jr. along with three other men allegedly got out of a black 2013 Toyota Camry that was parked behind the victims.

A probation officer was able to identify Dean Jr. as one of the people who allegedly attacked the man, police wrote. It was reported that the car the group got out of was added to Dean Jr.’s Megan’s Law list of vehicles, and he was the one driving before the stabbing, police wrote.

Police noted in the affidavit that Dean Jr.’s house arrest bracelet pinged him in the area of the incident.

Dean Jr. faces felony charges of attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide. He is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison with his bail denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.