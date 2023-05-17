HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection to a 2022 Harrisburg crash that killed a pedestrian.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers arrested 61-year-old Eddie Rushin for his alleged involvement in the Dec. 8 crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Cameron and Market Streets for a report of a pedestrian struck. When police arrived, they located a man and a woman who were struck by a vehicle.

Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital where the woman was later pronounced deceased.

Police say that the investigation revealed that Rushin was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and speeding at the time of the crash.

Rushin was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, and other offenses.

Court documents say that Rushin is currently incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison where he was unable to post $50,000 bail Rushin has his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, May 22.