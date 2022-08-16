YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in connection to a March homicide in York.

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide for the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers say Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his body was transported and dumped in a wooded area in Lancaster County along Holtwood Road, also known as State Route 372 in the area of the Norman Wood Bridge.

In March State Police said Bermudez-Melendez was reported missing on March 14, and last seen during the evening hours of March 13.

State Police in Lancaster are investigating the case with assistance from the York County District Attorney’s Office.