YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in York County and stealing a gun.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, officers were patrolling a Manchester Township housing development on Nov. 5 due to recent thefts.

An officer located a bike with wet tires, but no dew had accumulated on the bike. Officers responded and located Logan Mesteller, who police say fled on foot into a wooded area.

Mesteller was located a mile away on Penn State Drive and after another pursuit was apprehended on Brandywine Lane.

Police say Mesteller had recently stolen a .380 caliber Taurus handgun from a vehicle on Church Road.

Mesteller was arraigned on the charges of Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, and Loitering and Prowling at Night.

Police say Mesteller will be charged with multiple counts of Theft from Motor Vehicles regarding at least 15 previous theft reports that were made to the police.

His bail was set at $150,000.00 and he remains in the York County Prison.

If you are a victim of a theft from your vehicle in Manchester Township from October 2022 until November 5, 2022, you can contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.8355 (TELL) or tips@nycrpd.org. Reference Case Number 2022-046026.