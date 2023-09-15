PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Charges have been filed against a man accused of delivering the drugs that led to an overdose death of another person in Perry County in 2022.

Jacob Barclay, 23, of New Bloomfield, allegedly gave Fentanyl to the man who died from the “combined toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl,” according to an autopsy, State Police in Newport wrote in a criminal complaint.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the victim’s room while police were at the home in Penn Township investigating the overdose around 4:30 a.m. in December, Troopers wrote.

Numerous interviews were conducted by Troopers, and there was a slew of messages on Facebook with Barclay allegedly describing drug sales.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Barclay is also accused of giving drugs to the victim in exchange for homemade tattoos, Troopers wrote.

Barclay faces numerous felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, and in possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated.

Barclay is locked up in Perry County Prison with bail denied, and he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26.