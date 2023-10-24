YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Maryland man is accused of robbing a York County gas station at gunpoint.

A Speedway gas station employee in February told police they were standing outside and approached by a man with a rifle, the charges filed by Fairview Township Police state.

Police say the suspect, identified as Jared Flores managed to make off with just $144 that was in the cash register. There was a safe that he tried to get the worker to open but they did not have access to it.

The employee reported that suspect ran away into the woods across the street before police responded, which was just before 9:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Police say they were able to quickly find Flores at Culhane’s Steakhouse, less than a half mile from the gas station, because a worker there found him out back, digging and trying to get a ride out of the area. They were able to alert police who were in the area looking for him.

Flores, according to the complaint, claimed that he was walking home from Bucknell College to attend a concert in Maryland when asked by police why he was in the area. Flores further stated that he just started walking a couple of hours before coming in contact with police.

The walk from the steakhouse to Bucknell College is more than 80 miles long, and it would have taken Flores 28 hours to travel the distance, police noted in the complaint. He also reportedly used his school ID card at the college just a few hours before the robbery.

Police say they were able to get a description of Flores from the gas station employee. Police used photos and phone records that tracked where Flores was during the time of the robbery and that he looked up local businesses and police departments.

Flores faces multiple felony charges of robbery, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, theft, and recklessly endangering another person.

Flores is currently out on his unsecured bail that he posted at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.