CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Police say the incident took place at the Nitterhouse Soccer Complex on W. Washington Street on Aug. 14.

Chambersburg police say a 27-year-old man allegedly punched a referee in the face during a soccer game. The man was charged with assault on a sports official, according to police.