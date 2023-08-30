EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas man has been arrested and extradited to Pennsylvania after a shooting in Lancaster County last year left a teenager injured.

East Lampeter Township responded to the Budget Host Inn on Oct. 5, 2022, and found a 16-year-old girl shot in a motel room. Police say two suspects fired multiple rounds from handguns through a closed door.

On July 19 police say Joseph Angel Rivera Jr. was charged with two counts of criminal attempt homicide and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Rivera Jr. was apprehended in Victoria, Texas on July 21 and was extradited to Lancaster on August 6. His bail was set at $500,000 and he was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.