HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A man has been charged with murdering a woman at a Harrisburg hotel early Friday morning, according to police.

Harrisburg Police say that Travis Collins, 32, from Berks County, is charged with one count of murder after an investigation into a woman’s death at the Hilton Hotel.

Officers got a report of a dead person at the hotel just after 3 a.m. and contacted Collins when they arrived. Collins admitted that there was an altercation with a woman and that she was now dead, police say.

After police found the victim, an investigation began and, police say that Collins was charged and transported to the police department.

Collins is currently locked up in Dauphin County Prison with his bail denied, according to online court documents.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900.