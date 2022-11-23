HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Hall Manor.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, three people were stabbed between the 15 and 16 rows in Hall Manor on November 12. One of the individuals died on November 13 as a result of their injuries.

Police say on November 23, Angel Echevarria-Rivera was arrested for homicide in relation to the stabbing. According to court records, Echevarria-Rivera was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 13.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.